Trump announces additional duties for Canada, Mexico and China

The United States imposes additional duties on goods imported from Canada, Mexico and China. They will take effect on February 4.

The announcement was made on the White House website.

Tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China

It is noted that the duties will be as follows:

for Canada — 25%.

for Mexico — 25%;

for China — 10%.

It is known that President Donald Trump has already signed the decrees on new trade restrictions. Earlier, in a conversation with Bloomberg reporters, he said that the duties against Canada and Mexico are not final.

"We are imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico for a number of reasons. Number one is the people that have poured into our country so horribly and so much. Number two are the drugs, fentanyl and everything else that have come into the country. Number three are the massive subsidies that we’re giving to Canada and to Mexico in the form of deficits," the politician said.

He also noted that the duty may or may not change over time. In addition, the U.S. is considering to impose duties on Canadian oil imports, given the price.

"We don’t need the products that they have. We have all the oil that you need. We have all the trees you need," Trump emphasized.

The US president also believes that China is the main supplier of fentanyl, which enters the country in transit through Canada and Mexico. According to Trump, this has led to an increase in the number of drug addicts in the United States.

Many Chinese goods were already under restrictions, and the new rules will increase the tax burden.

How countries reacted

The Canadian government has already announced its readiness to respond to the new U.S. policy. Thus, the country plans to introduce similar duties on American goods worth $107 billion. The restrictions will affect such goods as:

beer;

wine;

bourbon;

fruits;

vegetables;

juices.

The duties will take effect on February 4.

At the same time, Mexico and China are concerned about Trump's actions and have promised to take countermeasures against the United States.

