Bitcoin exchange rate lost 10% in a day — what is the situation on the cryptocurrency market

A bitcoin coin. Photo: Reuters

Crypto markets continue to lose capitalization after US President Donald Trump announced new duties on imports from various countries. Thus, on April 7, 2025, the Bitcoin (BTC) exchange rate dropped to below $75 thousand, the lowest level since November 2024.

Why did the Bitcoin rate fall?

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, BTC has lost 10.06% in value, and the average rate of the world's most popular cryptocurrency is $74,669.19. The situation is even worse among altcoin digital coins:

Advertisement

Ethereum fell by 20%;

XRP by 21%;

Cardano by 19%.

How the value of digital currencies has changed. Screenshot: CoinMarketCap

At the same time, Bloomberg notes that the crisis in the crypto market began immediately after Donald Trump's decision to introduce new customs tariffs. This decision "have already wiped trillions in value from global equities, and dashed hopes that crypto would withstand the pressure better than other assets".

" Asian and European stocks and US equity-index futures slumped on Monday and the yen surged in a sign of deepening turmoil throughout financial markets," the publication says.

What else should you know

In early March of this year, the leader of the White House announced his intention to create a strategic reserve of Bitcoin in the United States. It is known that the country owns BTC worth about $16.4 billion. The government also has seven other tokens worth about $400 million, which are mainly related to the confiscation of assets in civil and criminal cases.

Earlier, we told you that the oldest crypto exchange Kuna has ceased to function in Ukraine. Before that, the crypto exchange's activities were monitored by experts from the Bureau of Economic Security.