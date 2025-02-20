Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters

American entrepreneur Elon Musk said that a significant portion of the money sent to help Ukraine actually "benefited American Democratic Party politicians and some Republicans", posting on his X account.

Elon Musk made a statement about money for Ukraine

Elon Musk's post. Photo: screenshot

Musk said that much of the money sent as aid to Ukraine actually "benefited US politicians, the DNC and some Republicans".

"That's why Zelensky says he only received half the money," he added in his post on X.

As a reminder, leaders and reputable politicians of European countries supported the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after the Head of the White House Donald Trump called him a "Dictator without Elections".

As a reminder, Trump stated that Ukraine needs to hold the presidential election, as Zelensky allegedly has only 4% of support.