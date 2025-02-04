It won’t work like with Canada — the UK found the solution to avoid US sanctions

Speech by the President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: UNIAN

The UK government is planning to propose an agreement to the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, that will help the country avoid economic restrictions from the United States. One of the options is to import larger volumes of US liquefied natural gas.

News agency Politico reported it.

It is noted that the Head of the White House has repeatedly called on European countries to buy more energy from the United States. London believes that if it increases imports of US liquefied natural gas (LNG), it will be possible to compensate for the decline in gas production in the North Sea. In addition, such an agreement should help the UK avoid the imposition of harsh tariffs on its exports to the US.

"If we produce less gas offshore, we will need to buy it somewhere. The logical choice is the United States, because the alternatives, such as Qatar and Russia, are unacceptable," the former Secretary of State for Energy of the UK, Kwasi Kwarteng, noted.

According to experts, London could be interested in this strategy for the new Trump administration. It is already known that the White House is gradually lifting the ban on issuing permits for LNG projects imposed by the former President Joe Biden.

At the same time, in order to establish cooperation with the newly elected leader of the United States, the UK may have to agree to buy more American agricultural products, such as meat and poultry. There have been heated discussions on this issue in the past, as the British parliament does not want to change food safety standards for the sake of American products.

Currently, according to the Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer, the negotiations on tariffs with the US are at an early stage.

