Russia nationalized the assets of two Western manufacturers — details

Rockwool Group factory. Photo: Rockwool.com

Russian authorities continue to seize the assets of foreign companies and transfer them to Russian firms. In January 2026, factories belonging to two Western manufacturers were placed under the control of Russian companies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the relevant decrees on December 31, according to The Moscow Times.

What was taken from foreign companies

Under one decree signed by the Russian leader, LLC Rockwool and a 68% stake in LLC Rockwool-Volga—subsidiaries of the Danish Rockwool Group—were transferred to LLC Construction Asset Development. The company was registered in Moscow in the fall of 2025.

Another decree transferred LLC Can-Pack and LLC Can-Pack Packaging Plant, which belonged to the Polish-American CanPack Group, to the Russian company StalElement, which operates in the metal packaging market.

When the decrees took effect

The decrees entered into force on January 13, the day they were officially published. From that date, the foreign assets were placed under new Russian ownership.

