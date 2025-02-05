New aid package from the UK — Ukraine will receive 55 million pounds

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Ukraine will receive a new aid package from the UK. Our partners will provide Ukraine with 55 million pounds. These funds will be used in several important areas.

This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga at a joint briefing with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Wednesday, February 5.

New aid package from the UK

According to Andriy Sybiga, Ukraine is grateful for the UK's commitment to provide military assistance in the amount of 3 billion pounds until 2030-2031. According to him, this is an investment not only in the security of Ukraine, but also in the whole of Europe. Sibyga also announced new aid from the UK.

"Thank you for today's announcement of a new £55 million package of support from the United Kingdom. This funding for social, humanitarian and energy programs will strengthen our resilience and this assistance is just in time," said the Ukrainian Minister.

Previously, it was reported that Estonia will spend at least 0.25% of its GDP on aid to Ukraine for the next 4 years. The support is mainly directed to the military sector.

Also, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced humanitarian aid to Ukraine that will amount to 10 million euros.